HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:HRZN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02

On July 28, 2020, Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 20120. A copy of this press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in Item 2.02 of this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 furnished herewith, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for any purpose of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to liabilities of such Section. The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K shall not be deemed to be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d) Exhibits.

99.1 Press release of the Company dated July 28, 2020.



EX-99.1 2 tm2025915d2_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Horizon Technology Finance Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results – Net Investment Income per Share of $0.40; NAV per Share of $11.64 – – Maintains Regular Monthly Distributions Totaling $0.10 per Share through December – – Debt Portfolio Yield of 16.9% – Farmington,…

About HORIZON TECHNOLOGY FINANCE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments. The Company operates through lending and investment segment. The Company operates as a specialty finance company. It lends to and invests in development-stage companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries (collectively Target Industries). The Company is focused on making secured debt investments (Venture Loans) to venture capital backed companies in its Target Industries. It also provides Venture Loans to publicly traded companies in its Target Industries. Its debt investment portfolio consists of approximately 50 debt investments. Horizon Technology Finance Management LLC is the investment advisor of the Company.