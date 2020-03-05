Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

Effective February 28, 2020, Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an amendment (the “Amendment”) to its contract with eni SpA (“ENI”) for the lease of a PB3 PowerBuoy™ dated March 14, 2018. The Amendment was entered into in connection with ENI’s election to exercise their option for a second trial period which extends the term of the lease for an additional 18 months through November 2021. After the end of the second trial period, ENI has the option to purchase the unit or return the unit to the Company. If ENI elects to purchase the unit, the parties have agreed to negotiate in good faith a purchase and sale agreement. The Company has also agreed to assist ENI in redeployment of the unit and provide certain power related equipment, in addition to related data collection and assessment of performance.

The foregoing description of the Amendment is qualified in its entirety by reference to the text of the Amendment, a copy of which the Company plans to file as an exhibit to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 31, 2020.

Item 3.01 Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing

On March 3, 2020, the Company received a notification from the Nasdaq Stock Market (the “Nasdaq”) indicating that the minimum bid price of the Company’s common stock has been below $1.00 per share for 30 consecutive business days and as a result, the Company is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement for continued listing. The Nasdaq notice has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock.

Under the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company has a grace period of 180 calendar days, or until August 31, 2020, in which to regain compliance with the minimum bid price rule. To regain compliance, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock must meet or exceed $1.00 per share for a minimum of ten consecutive business days during this grace period.

If the Company does not regain compliance before August 31, 2020, the Nasdaq stated that it will provide the Company with written notice that its securities are subject to delisting. At that time, the Company may appeal the Nasdaq’s determination to a Nasdaq Listing Qualifications Panel, which would stay any further delisting action by the Nasdaq pending a final decision by the panel. Alternatively, the Company may be eligible for an additional 180 calendar day grace period if it meets the continued listing standards, with the exception of bid price, for the Nasdaq Capital Market, and the Company states its intent to effect a reverse split, if necessary, to cure such deficiency.

The Company actively monitors the price of its common stock and will consider all available options to regain compliance with the continued listing standards of the Nasdaq.

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On March 3, 2020, the Company issued a press release announcing the execution of the Amendment. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

*99.1 Press release dated March 3, 2020 announcing the Amendment. * Filed herewith.



About Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTT)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. is developing and seeking to commercialize its systems that generate electricity by connecting the renewable energy of ocean waves. The Company’s PowerBuoy systems use technologies that convert the mechanical energy created by the rising and falling of ocean waves into electricity. The Company focuses on developing its PowerBuoy product line, which is based on modular, ocean-going buoys. Its autonomous PowerBuoy generates power for use in remote locations, independent of an existing power grid. The Company focuses on developing and commercializing its PowerBuoy products and services for use in autonomous power applications. The Company markets its PowerBuoys in the United States and internationally. The autonomous PowerBuoy integrates a power take-off (PTO) and onboard system for energy storage and management. Its PowerBuoy product is the PB3. PB3 can act as an uninterruptable power supply (UPS), which recharges itself by harvesting energy from the waves.