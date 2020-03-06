Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
(e) Entry into Material Contract with Named Executive Officer and Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.
2020 Long-Term Equity Incentive Awards
On March 3, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Global Medical REIT Inc. (the “Company”) approved the recommendations of the Compensation Committee of the Board with respect to the granting of 2020 Long-Term Performance-Based Incentive LTIP Awards (the “Long-Term Performance-Based Awards”) and 2020 Long-Term Time-Based Incentive LTIP Awards (the “Long-Term Time-Based Awards” and, together with the Long-Term Performance-Based Awards, the “Long-Term Awards”) to the executive officers of the Company and other employees of the the external manager of the Company (the “Manager”) who perform services for the Company. The Awards were granted to the Company’s 2016 Equity Incentive Plan.
The Awards granted are described below.
|Annual Cash Retainer
|$15,000, payable quarterly in arrears
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits
|Exhibit No.
|Description
|99.1*
|LTIP Award Agreement (Long-Term Performance-Based Award).
|99.2*
|LTIP Award Agreement (Long-Term Time-Based Award).
*Filed herewith
