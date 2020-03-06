Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

(e) Entry into Material Contract with Named Executive Officer and Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers.

2020 Long-Term Equity Incentive Awards

On March 3, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “ Board ”) of Global Medical REIT Inc. (the “ Company ”) approved the recommendations of the Compensation Committee of the Board with respect to the granting of 2020 Long-Term Performance-Based Incentive LTIP Awards (the “ Long-Term Performance-Based Awards ”) and 2020 Long-Term Time-Based Incentive LTIP Awards (the “ Long-Term Time-Based Awards ” and, together with the Long-Term Performance-Based Awards, the “ Long-Term Awards ”) to the executive officers of the Company and other employees of the the external manager of the Company (the “ Manager ”) who perform services for the Company. The Awards were granted to the Company’s 2016 Equity Incentive Plan.

The Awards granted are described below.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

Exhibit No. Description 99.1* LTIP Award Agreement (Long-Term Performance-Based Award). 99.2* LTIP Award Agreement (Long-Term Time-Based Award).

Global Medical REIT Inc. Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm2011883d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 GLOBAL MEDICAL REIT INC. 2016 EQUITY INCENTIVE PLAN LTIP UNIT AWARD AGREEMENT Long Term Incentive Award (Performance-Based with Time-Vesting) Name of Grantee: ________________ Number of LTIP Units: ________________ Grant Date (Closing Date): March 3,…

About Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Global Medical REIT Inc. focuses on operating as a real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged primarily in the acquisition and leasing of licensed purpose-built healthcare facilities in certain markets with various clinical operators. The Company seeks to invest in these purpose-built, specialized facilities, such as surgery centers, specialty hospitals and outpatient treatment centers. Its tenant-operators are physician group tenant-operators, community hospital tenant-operators and corporate medical treatment chain operators. Its properties include a six building, 52,266 square foot medical clinic portfolio in Tennessee; a combined approximately 27,190 square foot surgery center and medical office building located in West Mifflin, Pennsylvania; an approximately 8,840 square foot medical office building known as the Orthopedic Surgery Center, located in Asheville, North Carolina, and a 56-bed long term acute care hospital located at 1870 South 75th Street, Omaha, Nebraska.