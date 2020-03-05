IDT CORPORATION (NYSE:IDT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On March 5, 2020 IDT Corporation (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its results of operations for its fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020. A copy of the earnings release concerning the foregoing results is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

The Registrant is furnishing the information contained in this Report, including Exhibit 99.1, to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This information shall not be deemed to be “filed” with the SEC or incorporated by reference into any other filing with the SEC unless otherwise expressly stated in such filing. In addition, this Report and the press release contain statements intended as “forward-looking statements” that are subject to the cautionary statements about forward-looking statements set forth in the press release.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.