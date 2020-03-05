IDT CORPORATION (NYSE:IDT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition
On March 5, 2020 IDT Corporation (the “Registrant”) issued a press release announcing its results of operations for its fiscal quarter ended January 31, 2020. A copy of the earnings release concerning the foregoing results is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.
The Registrant is furnishing the information contained in this Report, including Exhibit 99.1, to Item 2.02 of Form 8-K promulgated by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). This information shall not be deemed to be “filed” with the SEC or incorporated by reference into any other filing with the SEC unless otherwise expressly stated in such filing. In addition, this Report and the press release contain statements intended as “forward-looking statements” that are subject to the cautionary statements about forward-looking statements set forth in the press release.
Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.
IDT CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ea119315ex99-1_idtcorp.htm EARNINGS RELEASE,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About IDT CORPORATION (NYSE:IDT)
IDT Corporation is a holding company with operations primarily in the telecommunications and payment industries. The Company’s segments include Telecom Platform Services, Consumer Phone Services and All Other. The Company’s Telecom Platform Services segment provides retail telecommunications and payment offerings, as well as wholesale international long distance traffic termination. The Telecom Platform Services segment markets and distributes multiple communications and payment services across four businesses: Retail Communications, Wholesale Carrier Services, Payment Services and Hosted Platform Solutions. The Company’s Consumer Phone Services segment provides consumer local and long distance services in certain states of the United States. The Telecom Platform Services and Consumer Phone Services segments comprise the Company’s IDT Telecom division. The All Other segment includes its real estate holdings and other smaller businesses.
An ad to help with our costs