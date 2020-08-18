SEC Filings NATURAL GAS SERVICES GROUP, INC. (NYSE:NGS) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On August 18, 2020, Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. issued a press release announcing its results of operations for second quarter ended June 30, 2020. The press release issued August 18, 2020 is furnished as Exhibit No. 99.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K. Natural Gas Services Group\’s annual report on Form 10-K and its reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K and other publicly available information should be consulted for other important information about Natural Gas Services Group, Inc.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including Exhibit No. 99.1 hereto, shall not be deemed "filed" for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to liability of that section. The information in this Current Report shall not be incorporated by reference into any filing or other document to the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing or document.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

The Exhibit listed below is furnished as an Exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Press release issued August 18, 2020