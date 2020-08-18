CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

Story continues below

On August 17, 2020, CSI Compressco LP (“CSI Compressco” or the “Partnership”) received a letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) which contained a Nasdaq compliance determination that the Partnership has regained compliance with NASDAQ Listing Rule 5450(a)(1), which requires that listed securities maintain a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share. CSI Compressco’s common units have maintained a closing bid price of at least $1.00 per unit for more than ten consecutive trading days. Accordingly, CSI Compressco has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) and Nasdaq considers the prior bid price deficiency matter now closed.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

CSI Compressco LP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 cclp-ex991_6.htm EX-99.1 cclp-ex991_6.htm Exhibit 99.1 CSI COMPRESSCO LP REGAINS COMPLIANCE WITH NASDAQ MINIMUM CLOSING BID PRICE RULE THE WOODLANDS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

CSI Compressco LP, formerly Compressco Partners, L.P., is a provider of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. The Company sells custom-designed compressor packages and oilfield fluid pump systems, and provides aftermarket services and compressor package parts and components manufactured by third-party suppliers. It provides these compression services and equipment to a base of natural gas and oil exploration and production, midstream and transmission companies operating throughout many of the onshore producing regions of the United States, as well as in a number of foreign countries, including Mexico, Canada and Argentina. It is a service provider of natural gas compression services in the United States, utilizing its fleet of compressor packages that employs a spectrum of low-, medium- and high-horsepower engines.