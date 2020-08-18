On August 11, 2020, Aemetis, Inc. (the “Company”) received notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market (“NASDAQ”) confirming that for the last 10 consecutive trading days, the minimum market value of publicly held shares of the Company’s common stock has been equal to or in excess of the $15,000,000 minimum market value of publicly held shares requirement for continued listing, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule5450(b)(2)(C).Accordingly, NASDAQ has determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule5450(b)(2)(C) and this matter is now closed.

On August 12, 2020, Company received notice from NASDAQ confirming that for the last 10 consecutive trading days, the closing bid price of the Company’s common stock has been equal to or in excess of the $1.00 per share minimum bid price requirement for continued listing, as required by Nasdaq Listing Rule5450(a)(1).Accordingly, NASDAQ has determined that the Company has regained compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule5450(a)(1) and this matter is now closed.