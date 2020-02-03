NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:NSSC) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. RESULTS OF OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL CONDITION

On February 3, 2020, the registrant issued a press release to report results for the fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2019. This press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1.

The information in this Current Report on Form 8-K, including the exhibit attached hereto, is furnished to Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed to be "filed" for the purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section.

Item 9.01. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND EXHIBITS

(d) Exhibits:

99.1 Press Release issued by Napco Security Technologies, Inc. dated February 3, 2020.



NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 tm205407d3_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 NAPCO Announces Second Fiscal Quarter 2020 Results -Sales Increase 4% to a Second Fiscal Quarter Record $25.8.Million- -22nd Consecutive Quarter of Year-Over-Year Record Sales- -Recurring Service Revenues Grew 40% to $5.8 Million- -Net Income Increases 25% to a Second Quarter Record $3.6 Million- -Earnings per Share Increases 27% to $0.19- -Adjusted EBITDA* Increases 24% to $4.7 Million- -Management to Host Conference Call Today at 11 a.m. ET- AMITYVILLE,…

About NAPCO SECURITY TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:NSSC)

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. is a manufacturer of security products, encompassing access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems and video surveillance products. These products are used for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial and governmental applications, and are sold across the world principally to independent distributors, dealers and installers of security equipment. The Company manufactures and markets various products for alarm systems, which include automatic communicators, control panels, combination control panels/digital communicators and digital keypad systems, fire alarm control panel and area detectors. It manufactures a range of door locking devices, including microprocessor-based electronic door locks with push button, card reader and bio-metric operation, door alarms, mechanical door locks and simple dead bolt locks. It also markets peripheral and related equipment manufactured by other companies.