CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (OTCMKTS:CATC) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01Regulation FD Disclosure.

Story continues below

Beginning on February 3, 2020, Cambridge Bancorp may conduct investor presentations. A copy of the presentation is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Information contained herein, including Exhibit 99.1, shall not be deemed filed for the purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall such information and Exhibit be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing.

Item 9.01.Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Not applicable.

(b) Not applicable.

(c) Not applicable.

(d) Exhibits.

The exhibits required by this item are set forth on the Exhibit Index.

Exhibit Index

CAMBRIDGE BANCORP Exhibit

EX-99.1 2 catc-ex991_7.htm EX-99.1 catc-ex991_7.pptx.htm Investor Presentation February 3,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About CAMBRIDGE BANCORP (OTCMKTS:CATC)

Cambridge Bancorp is a bank holding company. The Company’s segment is community banking business, which consists of commercial banking, consumer banking, and trust and investment management services. Cambridge Trust Company (the Bank) is a subsidiary of the Company. The Bank offers a range of commercial and consumer banking services through its network of over 10 banking offices in Massachusetts. The Bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and investing those deposits. The Bank invests those funds in various types of loans, including residential and commercial real estate, and a range of commercial and consumer loans. The Bank also invests its deposits and borrowed funds in investment securities, and has over three Massachusetts Security Corporations, including CTC Security Corporation, CTC Security Corporation II and CTC Security Corporation III.