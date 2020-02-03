SEC Filings FB FINANCIAL CORPORATION (NYSE:FBK) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 5.02

On January 30, 2020, the board of directors (the “Board”) of FB Financial Corporation (the “Company”) increased the size of the Board from nine members to 10 members and appointed William F. Carpenter III to fill the vacancy created by the increase and to serve as a member of the Board until the election and qualification of his successor or until his earlier death, resignation, or removal. Mr. Carpenter was additionally appointed to the audit committee of the Board.

Mr. Carpenter, age 65, is an accomplished health care executive who most recently served as chairman and chief executive officer for LifePoint Health, a role from which he retired in November 2018. Prior to joining LifePoint as a founding employee in 1999, Mr. Carpenter was a partner at the law firm of Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, where he focused on corporate finance transactions, mergers and acquisitions, and health care regulatory matters. Mr. Carpenter serves on the boards of directors of NashvilleHealth, the Center for Medical Interoperability, United Way of Nashville, Nashville Public Radio and Montgomery Bell Academy. Mr. Carpenter received his Bachelor of Arts degree and his Doctor of Jurisprudence degree from Vanderbilt University.

The Board and its relevant committees have determined that Mr. Carpenter qualifies as an independent director under the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange and as an “audit committee financial expert” under SEC rules. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Carpenter and any other persons to which he was selected as director. In addition, there are no transactions involving Mr. Carpenter and the Company that require disclosure under Item 404(a) of Regulation S-K.

In his capacity as a director, Mr. Carpenter will receive compensation that is consistent with the compensation received by the other members of the Board. A description of the compensation payable to members of the Board is set forth under the heading “Director Compensation” in the Company’s definitive proxy statement filed with the SEC on April 16, 2019 and is incorporated herein by reference.

