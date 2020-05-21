MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Files An 8-K Other Events

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01.

On May 20, 2020, MSB Financial Corp. (“MSBF”) and Kearny Financial Corp. (“KRNY”) issued a joint press release to announce that the deadline by which shareholders of MSBF must properly submit election materials to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the exchange agent for the merger, has been extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 15, 2020. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1, and is incorporated in its entirety by reference herein.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of the merger between KRNY and MSBF, including anticipated future results, cost savings and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) KRNY and MSBF’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in the forward-looking statements: the businesses of KRNY and MSBF may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer than expected; the cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to be realized; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the merger may be greater than expected; governmental approvals of the merger may not be obtained, or adverse regulatory conditions may be imposed in connection with governmental approvals of the merger or otherwise; the stockholders of MSBF may fail to approve the merger; the interest rate environment may further compress margins and adversely affect new interest income; the risks associated with continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; and difficulties associated with achieving expected future financial results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in KRNY’s and MSBF’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the proposed transaction or other matters attributable to KRNY or MSBF or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, KRNY and MSBF do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.

Story continues below

Additional Information

This communication refers to the proposed merger between KRNY and MSBF. This material is not a solicitation of any vote or approval of stockholders of MSBF and is not a substitute for the proxy statement/prospectus or any other documents MSBF may send to its shareholders in connection with the proposed merger. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

Investors and stockholders are urged to carefully review and consider each of KRNY’s and MSBF’s public filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, their Annual Reports on Form 10-K, their proxy statements, their Current Reports on Form 8-K and their Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The documents filed by KRNY with the SEC may be obtained at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov). You will also be able to obtain these documents, free of charge, from KRNY at www.kearnybank.com under the tab “About” under “Investor Relations” or by requesting them in writing to Kearny Financial Corp., 120 Passaic Avenue, Fairfield, New Jersey 07004, Attention: Gail Corrigan, or from MSBF at www.millingtonbank.com under the tab “About Us” under “Investor Relations” or by requesting them in writing to MSB Financial Corp., 1902 Long Hill Rd, Millington, NJ 07946 Attention: Nancy Schmitz.

In connection with the proposed merger, KRNY has filed with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 that includes a proxy statement of MSBF and a prospectus of KRNY, as well as other relevant documents concerning the proposed merger. Investors and stockholders are urged to carefully read the entire registration statement and proxy statement regarding the proposed merger when it becomes available and any other relevant documents filed with the SEC, as well as any amendments or supplements to those documents, because they will contain important information. Copies of the registration statement and proxy statement/prospectus and the filings that will be incorporated by reference therein, as well as other filings containing information about KRNY and MSBF, when they become available, may be obtained at the SEC’s Internet site (www.sec.gov). Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described in the preceding paragraph. MSBF and KRNY and certain of their respective directors and executive officers may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from the stockholders of KRNY and MSBF in connection with the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of KRNY is set forth in the proxy statement for the KRNY 2019 annual meeting of stockholders, as filed with the SEC on Schedule 14A on September 13, 2019. Information about the directors and executive officers of MSBF is set forth in the proxy statement/prospectus for the MSBF special meeting of stockholders, as filed with the SEC on April 22, 2020. Additional information regarding the interests of those participants and other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction and a description of their direct and indirect interests, by security holdings or otherwise, may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus and other relevant documents regarding the proposed merger to be filed with the SEC when they become available. Free copies of these documents may be obtained as described above.

2

99.1    Press Release dated May 20, 2020

3


MSB FINANCIAL CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d833437dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1      Kearny Financial Corp. Announces Extension of MSB Financial Corp. Election Deadline FAIRFIELD,…
To view the full exhibit click here

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR