MSB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MSBF) Files An 8-K Other Events

On May 20, 2020, MSB Financial Corp. (“MSBF”) and Kearny Financial Corp. (“KRNY”) issued a joint press release to announce that the deadline by which shareholders of MSBF must properly submit election materials to Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the exchange agent for the merger, has been extended to 5:00 p.m., Eastern Time, on June 15, 2020. A copy of the press release is filed herewith as Exhibit 99.1, and is incorporated in its entirety by reference herein.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about (i) the benefits of the merger between KRNY and MSBF, including anticipated future results, cost savings and accretion to reported earnings that may be realized from the merger; (ii) KRNY and MSBF’s plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this presentation that are not historical facts; and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” or words of similar meaning. Annualized, pro forma, projected and estimated numbers are used for illustrative purpose only, are not forecasts and may not reflect actual results.

Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed in the forward-looking statements: the businesses of KRNY and MSBF may not be combined successfully, or such combination may take longer than expected; the cost savings from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than expected to be realized; operating costs, customer loss and business disruption following the merger may be greater than expected; governmental approvals of the merger may not be obtained, or adverse regulatory conditions may be imposed in connection with governmental approvals of the merger or otherwise; the stockholders of MSBF may fail to approve the merger; the interest rate environment may further compress margins and adversely affect new interest income; the risks associated with continued diversification of assets and adverse changes to credit quality; and difficulties associated with achieving expected future financial results. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements are discussed in KRNY’s and MSBF’s reports (such as the Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K) filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available at the SEC’s Internet website (www.sec.gov). All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements concerning the proposed transaction or other matters attributable to KRNY or MSBF or any person acting on their behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements above. Except as required by law, KRNY and MSBF do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect circumstances or events that occur after the date the forward-looking statement is made.