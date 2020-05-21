Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02 Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 21, 2020, Capital Senior Living Corporation (the “Company”) announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 by issuing a press release. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1.

The information being furnished under Item 2.02, Item 7.01, Exhibit 99.1 and Exhibit 99.2 shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as may be expressly set forth by specific reference in such a filing. The press release and the presentation referenced below contain, and may implicate, forward-looking statements regarding the Company and include cautionary statements identifying important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated.

In the press release and the presentation referenced below, the Company’s management utilizes Adjusted EBITDAR as a financial valuation measure and Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO as financial performance measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). Non-GAAP financial measures may have material limitations in that they do not reflect all of the costs associated with the Company’s results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. As a result, these non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, nor superior to, financial results and measures determined or calculated in accordance with GAAP. Adjusted EBITDAR is a valuation measure commonly used by the Company’s management, research analysts and investors to value companies in the senior living industry. Because Adjusted EBITDAR excludes interest expense and rent expense, it allows the Company’s management, research analysts and investors to compare the enterprise values of different companies without regard to differences in capital structures and leasing arrangements. The Company believes that Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO are useful as performance measures in identifying trends in day-to-day operations because they exclude the costs associated with acquisitions and conversions and other items that do not ordinarily reflect the ongoing operating results of the Company’s primary business. Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO provide indicators to management of progress in achieving both consolidated and individual business unit operating performance and are used by research analysts and investors to evaluate the performance of companies in the senior living industry. The Company strongly urges investors to review on the last page of the press release the reconciliation of net loss to Adjusted EBITDAR and the reconciliation of net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income/(Loss) and Adjusted CFFO, along with the Company’s consolidated balance sheets, statements of operations, and statements of cash flows.

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure.

Attached hereto as Exhibit 99.2 is an updated slideshow presentation of the Company.

By filing this Current Report on Form 8-K, the Company does not acknowledge that disclosure of this information is required by Regulation FD or that the information was material or non-public before the disclosure. The Company assumes no obligation to update or supplement forward-looking statements in this presentation that become untrue because of new information, subsequent events or otherwise.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(a) Not applicable.

(b) Not applicable.

(c) Not applicable.

(d) Exhibits.

*99.1 Press Release dated May 21, 2020.

*99.2 Capital Senior Living Corporation Updated Slideshow Presentation.

*These exhibits to this Current Report on Form 8-K are not being filed but are being furnished to Item 9.01.