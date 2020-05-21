Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 21, 2020, Lifetime Brands, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing the Company’s results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. A copy of the Company’s press release is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press release dated May 21, 2020

Story continues below

EX-99.1 2 ex99105212020.htm EX-99.1 DocumentExhibit 99.1Lifetime Brands,…To view the full exhibit click

About Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Lifetime Brands, Inc. designs, sources and sells branded kitchenware, tableware and other products used in the home. The Company has three business segments: U.S. Wholesale, which designs, markets and distributes its products to retailers and distributors; International, which operates certain business operations that are conducted outside the United States, and Retail Direct, which markets and sells a limited selection of its products through its Pfaltzgraff, Mikasa, Built NY, Fred & Friends and Lifetime Sterling Internet Websites. Its product categories include over two categories of products that people use to prepare, serve and consume foods, including Kitchenware, which consists of kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery and bakeware, and Tableware, which consists of dinnerware, stemware, flatware and giftware. Its Home Solutions consists of other products used in the home. It owns or licenses various brands, such as Farberware, Sabatier, masterclass, Kamenstein and Towle.