Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGZ) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Item 5.02. Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

On June 24, 2021, the Board of Directors of Hercules Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) elected Wade Loo as a director of the Company. There are no arrangements or understandings between Mr. Loo and any other persons to which Mr. Loo was elected as a director of the Company. Mr. Loo will be entitled to the applicable annual retainer and restricted stock awards to the Company’s director compensation arrangements, under terms consistent with those previously disclosed by the Company. Mr. Loo will also be entitled to enter into an indemnification agreement with the Company. Mr. Loo will hold office as a Class III director for a term expiring in 2022 and will serve on the Audit Committee of the Company.

Mr. Loo is a retired audit partner of KPMG, a global network of professional firms providing audit, tax and advisory services where he held positions from accountant through partner from 1980 through 2010. Mr. Loo has been on the board of directors since 2015, currently serves as the Chairman of the Board (since January 2021) and past Audit Committee Chair (2015-2019) for the Silicon Valley Community Foundation Company, a non-profit community foundation. He is currently on the investment committee of Mapletree Europe Income Trust, a private real estate investment trust since March 2021. Mr. Loo also has been on the board of directors of the University of Denver-Daniels College of Business-Executive Advisory Board since 2015 and has served as the Chairman of the Board since 2018. He also has served on the Board of JobTrain (2006-2019), holding various positions, including Chairman of the Board, and Audit Committee Chair at both Guidance Software (2016-2017) and Kofax (2011-2015). Mr. Loo received his Bachelor of Science in Accounting from the University of Denver, Daniels College of Business.

Item 5.07 Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

On June 24, 2021, Hercules Capital, Inc., a Maryland corporation, (the “Company”), held its 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”). As of April 23, 2021, the record date for the Annual Meeting, 115,743,190 shares of the Company’s common stock were outstanding and entitled to vote.

The following matters were submitted at the Annual Meeting, including any adjournments thereof, to the stockholders for consideration to:

Ms. Crowell and Messrs. Fallon and Koenig were each elected to serve as a director for the term specified above, or until his or her successor is elected and qualified, and proposal 2 and proposal 3 were approved by the Company’s stockholders. The detailed voting results of the shares voted with regards to each of these matters are as follows:

