MOLECULIN BIOTECH, INC. (NASDAQ:MBRX) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 27, 2020, Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release announcing that the common stock will resume trading on the Nasdaq on May 28, 2020.

A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.

Exhibit No. Description

99.1 Press Release dated May 27, 2020