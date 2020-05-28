On May 22, 2020, Conformis, Inc. (“Conformis”) entered into a Settlement and License Agreement (the “Settlement and License Agreement”) with Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Zimmer, Inc., Zimmer US, Inc. and Biomet Manufacturing, LLC (collectively, “Zimmer”), to which the parties have agreed to terms for resolving all of their existing patent disputes.

to the Settlement and License Agreement, Conformis and Zimmer have agreed to terms for dismissal by them of all outstanding litigation and have agreed not to commence litigation in the future with respect to Conformis\’ commercialized knee and hip replacement products and Zimmer\’s commercialized knee, shoulder and hip replacement products. Additionally, Conformis and Zimmer have cross-licensed their respective technology.

Conformis has granted to Zimmer a royalty-free, non-exclusive, worldwide license to certain patents for the exploitation of patient-specific or partially patient-specific instrumentation for knee, shoulder or hip replacement. Zimmer has granted to Conformis a fully paid-up, royalty-free, non-exclusive, worldwide license to certain patents for the exploitation of implants and patient-specific instruments for knee replacement.

Zimmer is required to pay Conformis $3.5 million within 30 days and additional payments on specified dates through January 15, 2021, for a total amount payable of $9.6 million, in consideration of the licenses, releases and other immunities granted by Conformis to Zimmer. No payment is due from Conformis to Zimmer.

The foregoing description of the Settlement and License Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Settlement and License Agreement filed as Exhibit 10.1 to this Current Report on Form 8-K and incorporated herein by reference.

On May 28, 2020, Conformis issued a press release announcing the settlement with Zimmer and entry into the Settlement and License Agreement. A copy of the press release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1.

