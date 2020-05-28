Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On May 28, 2020, Citi Trends, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release reporting its financial results for its first quarter ended May 2, 2020 (the “Earnings Release”). A copy of the Earnings Release is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K (“Current Report”) as Exhibit 99.1, the contents of which are incorporated herein solely for purposes of this Item 2.02 disclosure.

The information in this Item 2.02, including the Earnings Release attached to this Current Report, is being furnished and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of such section. The information in this Item 2.02, including the Earnings Release, shall not be incorporated by reference into any filings under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in any such filing.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Earnings Release dated May 28, 2020

EX-99.1 2 tm2021135d1_ex99-1.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit 99.1 CITI TRENDS ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND PROVIDES OTHER UPDATES Strong liquidity with cash and investments of $108.1 million at the end of the first quarter First quarter sales $116 million and loss per share ($2.00),…

About Citi Trends, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRN)

Citi Trends, Inc. is a retailer of urban fashion apparel and accessories. The Company’s segment is retail operations. The Company operates approximately 520 stores in both urban and rural markets in over 30 states. The Company offers products under its brands, such as Citi Steps and Red Ape. The Company’s merchandise includes apparel, accessories and home. Within apparel, the Company offers fashion sportswear for men, women and children, including offerings for newborns, infants, toddlers, boys and girls. Accessories include handbags, jewelry, footwear, belts, intimate apparel, scrubs and sleepwear. The Company’s home merchandise includes decorative home product, functional home product, beauty, books, toys and electronic accessories. The Company sources its merchandise from approximately 1,700 vendors, consisting of domestic manufacturers and importers.