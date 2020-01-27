MISONIX, INC. (NASDAQ:MSON) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

About MISONIX, INC. (NASDAQ:MSON)

MISONIX, INC. (Misonix) is a surgical device company. The Company designs, manufactures and markets therapeutic ultrasonic products across the world for spine surgery, skull-based surgery, neurosurgery, wound and burn debridement, cosmetic surgery, laparoscopic surgery and other surgical applications. The Company’s products include BoneScalpel, BoneScalpel MIS System, SonicOne O.R. System and SonaStar. BoneScalpel is an ultrasonic cutting system with applications in orthopedic and reconstructive surgery, as well as neurosurgery. BoneScalpel MIS System offers deep cuts through osseous structures with minimal blood loss. Misonix SonicOne O.R. System is an ultrasonic surgical debridement system that allows surgeons to address the challenges chronic wounds present to them, the patient, and the health-care system. SonaStar is used for neurosurgical procedures, such as skull/non-skull base tumor resections, transnasal procedures and acoustic mengiomas.