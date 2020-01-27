SEC Filings Thunder Energies Corporation (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Files An 8-K Changes in Control of Registrant By ME Staff 8-k -

Thunder Energies Corporation (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Files An 8-K Changes in Control of Registrant

Item 5.01 Changes in Control of Registrant. On January 9, 2020, Mina Mar Corporation, a Florida corporation (d/b/a Mina Mar Group) (the “Purchaser”) acquired 50,000,000 shares of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Preferred Stock”) of Thunder Energies Corporation (the “Company”), from Hadronic Technologies, Inc., a Florida corporation. Each share of Preferred Stock is entitled to fifteen (15) votes per share and at the election of the holder converts into ten (10) shares of Company common stock, so at completion of the stock purchase the Purchaser owns approximately 98.6% of the fully diluted outstanding equity securities of the Company and approximately 99% of the voting rights for the outstanding equity securities. The purchase price of $94,765.75 for the Preferred Stock was paid by the assumption of a Company note obligation of $85,765.75 by Emry Capital Inc Att: Mr. Zoran Cvetojevic, with the balance paid in cash. The consideration for the purchase was provided to the Purchaser from the private funds of the principal of the Purchaser. The purchase of the Preferred Stock was the result of a privately negotiated transaction and consummation of the purchase resulted in a change of control of the Company. In connection with the sale of the Preferred Stock:

Aleksandar Sentic, Age 53, Director

Mr. Sentic has worked in private companies providing logistic and insurance services for the last five years. The Company believes Mr. Sentic’s longtime experience as a successful entrepreneur and insurance product and logistic executive, coupled with his extensive business contacts, will allow Mr. Sentic to bring a logistics based operational and organizational perspective to our board of directors.

Andrea Zecevic, Age 51, Director President and CEO

Ms. Zecevic has for the last five years been president of Saveene.com, a vacation property and yacht management firm based in Florida. She is also president of Mina Mar Corporation, a private holding company for various private equity and real estate investments. Ms. Zecevic, who speaks multiple languages, earned a science degree, with honors, from the University of Toronto. She later completed an MBA at Kaplan University in Chicago, Illinois. Ms. Zecevic has also been recognized by Cambridge Who’s Who for showing dedication, leadership and excellence in business management. Previously Ms.Zecevic was CEO of Cash Now a Canadian based sub prime financier. Cash Now was ranked #10 of top 1,000 fastest growing companies in Canada. Ms. Zecevic has been appointed as the Company’s Chief Executive Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors. The Company believes her broad executive, marketing and investor relations experience will help position the Company for expansion and profitable growth going forward.

The Company will be using @CorpTnrg as its social media account going forward; its interim corporate web site is www.otc-tnrg.com; The Company’s new operating business web site is www.nacaeli.com.

The ex-management has removed all the equipment previously used by TNRG in its operations. The entire enterprise (telescope business) was written off and removed by former management. Current management anticipates a new business model for the Company with the launch of its Nacaeli brand www.nacaeli.com.

Item 5.02 Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

Thunder Energies Corporation (TEC), formerly Thunder Fusion Corporation, is a development-stage company. The Company is focused on the development of a clean combustion of fossil fuels (oil, diesel and coal, among others) with controlled minimal contaminants in the exhaust. Its business objective is achieved via forms of processing fossil fuels, new additives to the combustion and the assistance of a high voltage electric discharges that burn combustible contaminants in fossil fuel exhaust while providing added on clean energy. The Company is a developer of technologies that are being brought to market by three divisions: Division of Optical Instruments (TEC-DOI); Division of Nuclear Instruments (TEC-DNI), and Division of Fuel Combustion (TEC-DFC). TEC-division of equipment (DOE) is engaged in the production and sale of pairs of Galileo and Santilli telescopes with approximately 70 millimeters (mm), over 100 mm and approximately 150 mm.