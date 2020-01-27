On January 27, 2020, Global Partners LP (the “Partnership”) issued a press release announcing that the Board of Directors of its general partner, Global GP LLC, declared a quarterly cash distribution of $0.5250 per unit ($2.10 per unit on an annualized basis) on all of its outstanding common units for the period from October 1, 2019 through December 31, 2019. The distribution will be paid on February 14, 2020 to unitholders of record as of the close of business on February 10, 2020. A copy of the Partnership’s press release is attached hereto as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

