MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

License, Development and Commercialization Agreement

On April 13, 2020, MEI Pharma, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a License, Development and Commercialization Agreement (the “Agreement”) with Kyowa Kirin Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.), a Japanese corporation having an office at 1-9-2 Otemachi, Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo 100-0004, Japan (“KKC”), effective as of April 13, 2020 (the “Effective Date”). to the terms of the Agreement, the Company and KKC have agreed to terminate the License, Development and Commercialization Agreement dated October 31, 2018 (the “JP Agreement”) and to expand the scope of the JP Agreement to collaborate on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of ME-401 (the “Collaboration”) globally in accordance with the Agreement.

The Agreement has a term (the “Term”) commencing on the Effective Date and continuing in full force and effect, on a country-by-country and product-by-product basis, until the latest of the expiration of the applicable patent, the expiration of regulatory exclusivity or ten years after the date of first commercial sale for such product in such country.

The Company grants to KKC a co-exclusive, sublicensable, payment-bearing license under certain patents and know-how controlled by the Company to develop and commercialize ME-401 and any pharmaceutical product containing ME-401 for all human indications in the U.S., and an exclusive (subject to certain retained rights to perform obligations under the Agreement), sublicensable, payment-bearing, license under certain patents and know-how controlled by the Company to develop and commercialize ME-401 and any pharmaceutical product containing ME-401 for all human indications in countries outside of the United States (the “Ex-US”). KKC grants to the Company a co-exclusive, sublicensable, license under certain patents and know-how controlled by KKC to develop and commercialize ME-401 for all human indications in the U.S., and a co-exclusive, sublicensable, royalty-free, fully paid license under certain patents and know-how controlled by KKC to perform the Company’s obligations in the Ex-US under the Agreement.

KKC will be responsible for the development and commercialization of ME-401 in the EX-US and, subject to certain exceptions, will be solely responsible for all costs related thereto. The Company and KKC will co-develop and co-promote ME-401 in the U.S., with the Company booking all revenue from U.S. sales. The Company and KKC will share U.S. profits and costs (including development costs) on a 50-50 basis. The Company will also provide to KKC certain drug supplies necessary for the development and commercialization of ME-401 in the Ex-US to supply agreements to be entered into on customary terms, with the understanding that KKC will assume responsibility for manufacturing for the Ex-US as soon as practicable.

Under the terms of the Agreement, KKC will pay the Company an initial payment of $100 million within 30 days after the receipt of an invoice from the Company. The Company may earn up to approximately $582.5 million in potential development and commercialization milestone payments, plus royalties on net sales of ME-401 in the Ex-US, which are tiered beginning in the teens.

The Collaboration will be managed by a joint steering committee in which both parties are represented equally, which will serve as a forum for the sharing of information and facilitating communications between the parties regarding development and commercialization activities.

Under the Agreement, each party will maintain ownership of its own technology and intellectual property existing prior to, or outside of, the Collaboration, each party will be the exclusive owner of any and all inventions it solely develops under the Agreement, and the parties shall jointly own any and all inventions developed by the parties jointly under the Agreement.