IHEARTMEDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:IHRT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 14, 2020, iHeartMedia, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release providing certain preliminary balance sheet information as of March 31, 2020 and an update on the COVID-19 impact to the Company’s operations and certain financial items. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished under Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.>

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits