IHEARTMEDIA, INC. (OTCMKTS:IHRT) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition
Item 2.02. Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

On April 14, 2020, iHeartMedia, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release providing certain preliminary balance sheet information as of March 31, 2020 and an update on the COVID-19 impact to the Company’s operations and certain financial items. The full text of the press release issued in connection with the announcement is furnished as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Form 8-K, including Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto, is being furnished under Item 2.02 and shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of such section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing of the Company under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing, unless expressly incorporated by specific reference in such filing.>
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits
(d) Exhibits
iHeartMedia, Inc. Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 ihmediapressrelease41420.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1iHeartMedia,…
About IHEARTMEDIA, INC.

iHeartMedia, Inc. is a global media and entertainment company that specializes in broadcast and digital radio, out-of-home, mobile, and on-demand entertainment and information services for national audiences and local communities. The Company operates in three segments: iHeartMedia (iHM), Americas outdoor advertising (Americas outdoor) and International outdoor advertising (International outdoor). Its iHM segment provides media and entertainment services through broadcast and digital delivery and also includes its national syndication business. Its Americas outdoor and International outdoor segments provide outdoor advertising services in their respective geographic regions using various digital and traditional display types. Its other category includes its full-service media representation business, Katz Media Group, as well as other general support services. It has a Smartbike bicycle rental program that provides bicycles for rent to the general public in several municipalities.

