Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

About Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining. It is focused on the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics that modulate muscle function for the treatment of serious diseases and medical conditions. Its drug candidates, which are in clinical development include tirasemtiv, CK-2127107 and omecamtiv mecarbil. Its tirasemtiv and CK-2127107 are skeletal muscle troponin activators. It is developing tirasemtiv drug candidate for the treatment of Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). The Company is developing CK-2127107 for the potential treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and ALS. The Omecamtiv mecarbil is a cardiac muscle myosin activator, which is being evaluated for the treatment of heart failure.