MARATHON PATENT GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:MARA) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

ITEM 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

On December 23, 2020, Marathon Patent Group (the “Company”) executed a contract with Bitmain to purchase an additional 70,000 next generation Antminer S-19 ASIC Miners, with 7,000 units to be delivered in July 2021, and the remaining 63,000 units to be delivered in December 2021. The purchase price is $167,763,451.93. The purchase price for the miners shall be paid as follows: 20% within 48 hours of signing of contract; 30% on or before March 1, 2021; 4.75% on June 15, 2021; 1.76% on July 15, 2021; 4.58% on August 15, 2021; 10.19% on September 15, 2021; 17.63% on October 15, 2021 and 11.55% on November 15, 2021.

The foregoing description of the material terms of the agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to such agreement, which is filed as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K as part of Item 9.01 hereof.

Item 9.01 EXHIBIT

10.1 Purchase Agreement, dated December 23, 2020



Marathon Patent Group, Inc. Exhibit

