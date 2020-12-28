STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement
Story continues below
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. Exhibit
EX-1.1 2 ex1-1.htm Exhibit 1.1 UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT between STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS,…
To view the full exhibit click
here
About STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF)
Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. operates in the staffing sector. The Company is engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its targeted consolidation model is focused on the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and information technology (IT) staffing space.
An ad to help with our costs