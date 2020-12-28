STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. Exhibit
EX-1.1 2 ex1-1.htm   Exhibit 1.1   UNDERWRITING AGREEMENT   between   STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS,…
About STAFFING 360 SOLUTIONS, INC. (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. operates in the staffing sector. The Company is engaged in the execution of a global buy-and-build strategy through the acquisition of domestic and international staffing organizations in the United States and the United Kingdom. Its targeted consolidation model is focused on the finance and accounting, administrative, engineering and information technology (IT) staffing space.

