Prospect Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:PSEC) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

On December 28, 2020, Prospect Capital Corporation (the “Company”) announced that it has commenced a tender offer to purchase for cash up to $20,000,000 aggregate principal amount of the Company’s outstanding 6.375% convertible notes due 2025, of which $201,250,000 aggregate principal amount is currently outstanding. The tender offer is being made exclusively to an offer to purchase dated December 28, 2020, which sets forth the terms and conditions of the tender offers.

Furnished as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference is a copy of the press release announcing the tender offers.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

99.1 Press Release, dated December 28, 2020