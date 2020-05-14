Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

On May 14, 2020, Evolving Systems, Inc. (“Evolving Systems”) issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. The full text of Evolving Systems’ press release, together with the related unaudited financial and operating highlights, is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

Evolving Systems, Inc. is a provider of software solutions for service enablement, on-device activation and management of services for connected devices for network operators. The Company operates in two segments: license fees and services revenue, and customer support revenue. Its service activation solution, Tertio is used to activate voice, video and data services for wireless, wireline and cable network operators. Its Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) card activation solution, Dynamic SIM Allocation is used to allocate and assign resources to Mobile Network Operators devices that rely on SIM cards. Its Mobile Data Enablement solution provides a data consumption and policy management solution for wireless carriers and Mobile Virtual Network Operators that monitor the usage and consumption of data services. Its Total Number Management product is an automated database solution that enables operators to manage their telephone numbers, as well as other communication identifiers.