LOOP INDUSTRIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:LLPP) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

The information set forth in this Item 7.01 is intended to be furnished under Item 7.01 of Form 8-K (Regulation FD Disclosure). This information shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that section. In addition, this information shall not be incorporated by reference into any registration statement filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act, regardless of any general incorporation language in such filing.

To satisfy its obligations under Regulation FD, Loop Industries, Inc. is furnishing an investor presentation, which is separately being provided to investors. The presentation slides will be posted on our web site (http://www.loopindustries.com/en/investors/home). The Forward-Looking Statements disclosure included in the presentation slides is incorporated into this Item 7.01 by reference.

Investors and others should note that we announce material financial information to our investors using our investor relations web site (http://www.loopindustries.com/en/investors/home), SEC filings, press releases, public conference calls and webcasts. We use these channels, as well as social media, to communicate with our members and the public about our company, our services and other issues. It is possible that the information we post on social media could be deemed to be material information. Therefore, we encourage investors, the media, and others interested in our company to review the information we post on the United States (“U.S.”) social media channels listed on our investor relations web site.