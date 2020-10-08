Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSPX) Files An 8-K Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets

On October 5, 2020, Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into an agreement with Ridgeway Therapeutics, Inc. (“Termination Agreement”) whereby the parties terminated the licensing agreement previously entered into on August 3, 2018 (“Licensing Agreement”), whereby the Company had previously licensed certain technologies related to targeting adenosine receptor antagonists for the treatment of cancer (the “Licensed Assets”). As a result of the Termination Agreement, the Company reacquired full ownership and worldwide rights to all of the Licensed Assets as well as any improvements made thereto.

In exchange for entering into the Termination Agreement, the Company issued to Ridgeway: (i) sixty-five million shares (“Common Shares”) of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (“Common Stock”), and (ii) 8,000 shares of Series F 0% Convertible Preferred Stock (“Series F Preferred Stock”).

The Company has filed a certificate of designation (“COD”) with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware that contains the rights, preferences, and privileges of the Series F Preferred Stock. to the COD, each share of Series F Preferred Stock has a stated value of $10.00 per share and is convertible into Common Stock at any time at the election of the holder. In the aggregate, all of the Series F Preferred Stock issued to Ridgeway is convertible into such number of shares of Common Stock equal to eighty percent (80%) of the issued and outstanding shares of Common Stock, post-conversion, on the conversion date (taking into effect any forward or reverse stock splits or consolidations). The Series F Preferred Stock votes on an as converted to common stock basis. Additionally, upon the Company’s outstanding Convertible Debentures (as such term is defined in the COD) being terminated, converted, or otherwise extinguished, the Series F Preferred Stock will automatically convert into Common Stock.

to the Termination Agreement, in the event that the Company is unable to secure equity financing resulting in aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of at least five million dollars ($5,000,000) by October 5, 2023, or in the event that the Company cases its operations, then the Termination Agreement will be deemed terminated and the Licensing Agreement will be reinstated in exchange for the return of the Common Shares and Series F Preferred Stock.

As a result of the issuance of the Common Shares and Series F Preferred Stock, Ridgeway Therapeutics became the owner of approximately 54.14% of the Company’s issued and outstanding Common Stock. Furthermore, by virtue of the issuance of the Series F Preferred Stock, Ridgeway will vote on an as converted to common stock basis which shall be equal to eighty percent (80%) of the issued and outstanding Common Stock post-conversion. Accordingly, the board of directors of the Company has determined that a change in control of the registrant has occurred. The Company did not have a prior relationship with Ridgeway, or any of its principals, except to the terms contained in the Termination Agreement and its previous relationship under the Licensing Agreement.

The information set forth above in Item 1.01 of this Report under the heading “Termination of License Agreement” is incorporated by reference herein. The Common Shares and Series F Preferred Stock will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and will be issued in reliance on the exemption from registration provided by Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act and/or Regulation D promulgated thereunder. This current report shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state.

On October 8, 2020, the Company announced that it reacquired the Licensed Assets. A copy of the press release is attached to this report as Exhibit 99.01.

About Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc.

Inspyr Therapeutics, Inc., formerly GenSpera, Inc., is an early-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development of prodrug cancer therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumors, including liver, brain, prostate, renal and other cancers. Its technology platform combines a plant-derived cytotoxin (thapsigargin) with a prodrug delivery system that targets the release of the drug within the solid tumor. Its cancer prodrugs provide a targeted therapeutic approach to a range of solid tumors. Its product candidates include Mipsagargin, G-115, G-114 and G-301. Its lead drug candidate, mipsagargin, is activated by the enzyme prostate specific membrane antigen (PSMA), which is found in prostate epithelial cells in the normal prostate, in prostate cancer cells, and in vascular endothelial cells (blood vessels) found in solid tumors. Mipsagargin is in Phase II clinical evaluation in glioblastoma patients.