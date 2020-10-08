CAPSTONE TURBINE CORPORATION (NASDAQ:CPST) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01.

Capstone Turbine Corporation (the “Company”) is filing this Current Report on Form 8-K for the purpose of incorporating by reference into the Company’s Registration Statement on Form S-3, as amended (Filed No. 333-225503), the opinion of the Company’s counsel filed herewith as Exhibit 5.1.



Capstone Turbine Corporation (Capstone) develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications, including cogeneration (combined heat and power), integrated combined heat and power (ICHP), and combined cooling, heat and power (CCHP), renewable energy, natural resources and critical power supply. The Company’s microturbines are used as battery charging generators for hybrid electric vehicle applications. Capstone offers micro turbines for commercial, industrial and utility users with product offerings ranging from 30 kilowatts (kW) to 1 megawatt in electric power output. The Company sells complete microturbine units, subassemblies, components and various accessories. It also remanufactures micro turbine engines and provides after-market parts and services. Its products include C30, C65, TA100, C200, C600, C800, C1000 and waste heat recovery generator. It also offers C65 and C200 ICHP systems.