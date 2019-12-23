SEC Filings Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure By ME Staff 8-k -

Lonestar Resources US Inc. (NASDAQ:LONE) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

On December 23, 2019, Lonestar Resources US Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release discussing the borrowing base of its wholly-owned subsidiary, Lonestar Resources America, Inc. A copy of the press release is included as Exhibit 99.1 and incorporated herein by reference.

The information furnished to this Item 7.01 shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and will not be incorporated by reference into any filing under the Securities Act, unless specifically identified therein as being incorporated therein by reference.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits