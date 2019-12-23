BIOTRICITY INC. (OTCMKTS:BTCY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

On December 19, 2019, Biotricity, Inc. (the “Company”) entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with one accredited investor. to the SPA, the company sold 6,000 Shares of its Series A convertible Preferred Stock at a per share price of$1,000 per preferred share and received gross proceeds of $6,000,000.

The Company is submitting with the Secretary of State of Nevada a Certificate of Designation of Rights, Powers, Preferences, Privileges and Restrictions of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Certificate of Designations) with the Sectary of State of the State of Nevada. A form of the Certificate of Designations is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1.

to the Certificate of Designations the Company designated 20,000 shares of preferred stock as Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Preferred”). The Series A Preferred will not be entitled to any voting rights except as may be required by applicable law.

Commencing 24 months after the issuance date of the Series A Preferred subject to the beneficial ownership limitations in the Certificate of Designations and the Company’s right of redemption, and the holder of Series A Preferred may convert the Series A Preferred into shares of the Company’s common stock on a monthly basis up to 5% of the aggregate amount of the e aggregate amount of the purchase price of the Series A Convertible Preferred purchased by such Holder as adjusted (reduced) to reflect any Series A Convertible Preferred that the Holder has previously converted or no longer owns at a conversion price equal to the greater of $.001 or a 15% discount to the VWAP (as defined herein) for the (Company’s Common Stock) five Trading Days immediately prior to the conversion date (the “Conversion Rate”). Additionally, the Company and the Holder may agree to exchange such Holder’s outstanding Preferred Shares for shares of common stock in any common stock financing being conducted by the Company at a 15% discount to the pricing of that financing. Except as required by law the Preferred Shares shall not have any liquidation rights.

From and after the first date of issuance of any Preferred Shares (the “Initial Issuance Date”), dividends shall be paid at the rate of 12% per annum of the amount of the Holder’s (each a “Holder” and collectively the “Holders”) purchase price for the Preferred Shares to the Securities Purchase Agreement (or similar agreement) between the Company and the Purchaser as adjusted (reduced) to reflect any Series Convertible Preferred That the Holder has previously converted or no longer owns and such dividend shall be paid quarterly provided that the Holder and the Company may mutually agree to accrue and defer any such dividend

The Company may redeem all or part of the outstanding Preferred Shares (i) to Section 4(c) and/or (ii) after one year from the date of issuance of such Preferred Shares, by paying an amount equal to the aggregate purchase price paid by the Holder for the Preferred Shares as adjusted (reduced) to reflect any Preferred Shares that the Holder no longer owns multiplied by 110% plus accrued dividends. The Company may exercise its right to redemption by giving notice to the Holders whose Preferred Shares it is seeking to redeem along with the terms and the amounts of such redemption and at such time as the Holder receives a notice of such redemption then the Holder may no longer convert such Preferred Shares and such Preferred Shares shall be deemed to no longer be outstanding.

The Series A Convertible Preferred were offered and sold to an exemption from the registration requirements under Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act since, among other things, the transactions did not involve a public offering.

Under the Certificate of Designations no time may all or a portion of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock be converted if the number of shares of Common Stock to be issued to such conversion would exceed, when aggregated with all other shares of Common Stock owned by the Holder at such time, the number of shares of Common Stock that would result in the Holder beneficially owning (as determined in accordance with Section 13(d) of the 1934 Act and the rules thereunder) more than 4.99% of all of the Common Stock outstanding at such time (the “4.99% Beneficial Ownership Limitation”); provided , however , that, upon the Holder providing the Company with sixty-one (61) days’ advance notice (the “4.99% Waiver Notice”) that the Holder would like to waive this Section 4(e) with regard to any or all shares of Common Stock issuable upon conversion of the Preferred Shares, this Section 4(e) will be of no force or effect with regard to all or a portion of the Series A Convertible Preferred Stock referenced in the 4.99% Waiver Notice but shall in no event waive the 9.99% Beneficial Ownership Limitation.

Copies of the forms of the Securities Purchase Agreement and Certificate of Designations are attached hereto as exhibits to this Current Report. The foregoing description of the material terms of the Securities Purchase Agreement and Certificate of Designations are qualified in their entirety by reference by such exhibits.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

The information provided in response to Item 1.01 of this report is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.02.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; change in Fiscal Year.

The information provided in response to Item 1.01 of this report is incorporated by reference into this Item 5.03.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

