MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ:MNKD) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On December 26, 2018, MannKind Corporation (the “Company”) issued a warrant (the “Warrant”) to purchase 11,750,000 shares of the Company’s common stock (the “Warrant Shares”) to CVI Investments, Inc. (“CVI”) in connection with an underwritten public offering of the Company’s common stock and warrants to purchase shares of its common stock, which was made to the Company’s registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-210792), previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and declared effective by the SEC on April 27, 2016, and a prospectus supplement thereunder.

On December 23, 2019, the Company and CVI agreed to amend the Warrant (the “Warrant Amendment”) to provide that (i) commencing immediately following the Company’s filing of this Current Report on Form 8-K with the SEC, and ending at 9:30 a.m. (New York City time) on December 23, 2019, the exercise price per share for 4,500,000 Warrant Shares will be equal to $1.311 but only with respect to a cash exercise under Section 2(a) of the Warrant and (ii) if and only if CVI purchases at least 4,500,000 Warrant Shares to a cash exercise of the Warrant under Section 2(a) of the Warrant prior to 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on December 26, 2019, the termination date of the Warrant will be extended to June 26, 2020.

The foregoing description of the Warrant Amendment does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Warrant Amendment, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 4.1 to this report.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.

(d) Exhibits.