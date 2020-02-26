SEC Filings LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

LIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES, INC. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01. Other Events.

As previously disclosed by LightPath Technologies, Inc. (the “Company”) on that certain Current Report on Form 8-K filed on July 18, 2019 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), on July 15, 2019, the Company received a written notice (the “Initial Notice”) from the Listing Qualifications department of The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that the Company was not in compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2), which requires a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock (the “Minimum Bid Price Requirement”). The Initial Notice provided the Company 180 calendar days, or until January 13, 2020, to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2).

Further, as previously disclosed by the Company on that certain Current Report on Form 8-K filed on January 16, 2020 with the SEC, on January 14, 2020, the Company received a written notice from the Listing Qualifications department of Nasdaq that the Company had been granted an additional 180 calendar days, or until July 13, 2020, to regain compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement.

On February 24, 2020, the Company received a letter (the “Compliance Letter”) from the Listing Qualifications department of Nasdaq notifying the Company that it has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. The Compliance Letter noted that (i) the Company’s Class A common stock had a closing bid price of at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive trading days from February 7, 2020 to February 21, 2020, and (ii) the Company has regained compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement. Accordingly, Nasdaq considers the matter closed.

On February 26, 2020, the Company issued a press release with respect to regaining compliance with the Minimum Bid Price Requirement, a copy of which is attached as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

