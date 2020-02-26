NEUROTROPE, INC. (OTCMKTS:NTRPD) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

Item 7.01. Regulation FD Disclosure.

Neurotrope, Inc. (the “Company”) has prepared an investor presentation to be presented at the 8th Annual Neurodegenerative Drug Development Summit in Boston, Massachusetts on February 26, 2020. Copies of the investor presentation and related abstract are attached hereto as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively.

In accordance with General Instruction B.2 on Form 8-K, the information set forth in this Item 7.01 and the investor presentation and abstract attached to this report as Exhibits 99.1 and 99.2, respectively, are “furnished” and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, nor shall such information be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

Any statements contained in the investor presentation and abstract that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the Company’s plans to explore strategic alternatives and the potential outcome and benefits of a potential strategic transaction, the Phase 2 study and further studies, and continued development of use of Bryostatin-1 for Alzheimer’s disease and other cognitive diseases. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and other influences, many of which the Company has no control over. There can be no assurance that the Company will be able to identify potential strategic transactions and complete any transactions it may pursue or realize the expected benefits from a strategic review or a strategic transaction, the clinical program for Bryostatin-1 will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that the Company will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that Bryostatin-1 will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. Actual results and the timing of certain events and circumstances may differ materially from those described by the forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties. Additional factors that may influence or cause actual results to differ materially from expected or desired results may include, without limitation, the Company’s inability to identify potential strategic transactions and to complete any transactions it pursues, the Company’s inability to obtain adequate financing, the significant length of time associated with drug development and related insufficient cash flows and resulting illiquidity, the Company’s patent portfolio, the Company’s inability to expand its business, significant government regulation of pharmaceuticals and the healthcare industry, lack of product diversification, availability of the Company’s raw materials, existing or increased competition, stock volatility and illiquidity, and the Company’s failure to implement its business plans or strategies. These and other factors are identified and described in more detail in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018, and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. The Company does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

99.2 Abstract, dated February 26, 2020.



Neurotrope, Inc., formerly BlueFlash Communications, Inc., is a biopharmaceutical company with its product candidates in pre-clinical and clinical development. The Company is focused on developing a product platform based upon a drug candidate called bryostatin for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD), which is in the clinical testing stage. Bryostatin, which is a protein kinase C (PKC) Alpha and e activator, is also developed for other neurodegenerative or cognitive diseases and dysfunctions, which are in pre-clinical testing. Its second generation PKC activators, such as the Bryologs are meant for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardio protection and traumatic brain injury. It develops Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease along with the rare (Orphan) diseases, such as Fragile X Syndrome and Niemann-Pick Type C. It has completed Phase IIa clinical trials of Bryostatin-1 for the treatment of patients with AD.