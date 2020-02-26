HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM) Files An 8-K Results of Operations and Financial Condition

Item 2.02Results of Operations and Financial Condition.

Story continues below

to this Current Report on Form 8-K, we are announcing that, for the year ended December 31, 2019, we expect to report “direct revenue” of approximately $14.6 million. Direct revenue consists of product and product-related services revenue, which includes biomarker profiling revenue generated through the sale of our HTG EdgeSeq instruments and consumables and from services performed for customers in our VERI/O laboratory using our proprietary research use only technology. As previously announced on January 13, 2020, we expect to report total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 of approximately $19.2 million.

The preliminary results set forth above are unaudited, are based on management’s initial review of our operating results for the year ended December 31, 2019 and are subject to revision based upon our year-end closing procedures and the completion and external audit of our year-end financial statements. Actual results may differ materially from these preliminary unaudited results as a result of the completion of year-end closing procedures, final adjustments and other developments arising between now and the time that our financial results are finalized, and such changes could be material. In addition, these preliminary unaudited results are not a comprehensive statement of our financial results for the year ended December 31, 2019, should not be viewed as a substitute for full, audited financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and are not necessarily indicative of our results for any future period.

The information in this Item 2.02 is being furnished and shall not be deemed to be “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liability of that section, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or the Exchange Act.

Item 3.02Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities.

On February 25, 2020, we entered into an Exchange and Purchase Agreement (the “Agreement”) with certain accredited investors (the “Investors”) to which we agreed to (i) issue to the Investors an aggregate of 41,100 shares of our newly designated Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Series A Preferred”), in exchange for the Investors surrendering to us for cancellation an aggregate of 4,110,000 shares of our common stock (the “Exchange”) and (ii) sell and issue to the Investors an aggregate of 10,170 shares of Series A Preferred for an aggregate purchase price of $600,030, or $59.00 per share (the “Private Placement”). Each share of Series A Preferred is convertible into 100 shares of our common stock at the holder’s election, subject to beneficial ownership limitations.

The closing of the Exchange and the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about February 27, 2020.

The Series A Preferred have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), or any state securities laws. We relied on exemptions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act by virtue of Section 3(a)(9) and Section 4(a)(2) thereof. Each Investor represented that it was acquiring the securities for investment only and not with a view towards, or for resale in connection with, the public sale or distribution thereof.

Item 5.03Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

On February 25, 2020, in connection with the Agreement and the planned issuance of shares of Series A Preferred to the Exchange and the Private Placement, we filed a Certificate of Designation of Preferences, Rights and Limitations of Series A Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series A Certificate of Designation”). The Series A Certificate of Designation establishes and designates the Series A Preferred and the rights, preferences and privileges thereof.

Each share of Series A Preferred is convertible into 100 shares of our common stock, subject to proportional adjustment and beneficial ownership limitations as provided in the Series A Certificate of Designation. In the event of our liquidation, dissolution or winding up, holders of Series A Preferred will participate pari passu with any distribution of proceeds to holders of our common stock. Holders of Series A Preferred are entitled to receive dividends on shares of Series A Preferred equal (on an as converted to common stock basis) to and in the same form as dividends actually paid on our common stock. Shares of Series A Preferred generally have no voting rights, except as required by law.

The foregoing is only a summary of the terms of the Series A Certificate of Designation, does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the full text of the Series A Certificate of Designation, a copy of which is filed as Exhibit 3.1 to this report.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements contained in this report regarding matters that are not historical facts are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding our expected direct revenue and total revenue for the year ended December 31, 2019 and the anticipated closing of the Exchange and the Private Placement. Words such as “believes,” “anticipates,” “plans,” “expects,” “intends,” “will,” “goal,” “potential” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, the risk that our actual direct revenue or total revenue for the full year 2019 may differ materially from those set forth in this report as a result of the completion of year-end closing procedures, final adjustments, or other developments arising between now and the time that our financial results are finalized, and risks related to market conditions. These and other factors are described in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including without limitation our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. All forward-looking statements contained in this report speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

(d) Exhibits

HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS, INC Exhibit

EX-3.1 2 htgm-ex31_6.htm EX-3.1 htgm-ex31_6.htm Exhibit 3.1 HTG MOLECULAR DIAGNOSTICS,…

To view the full exhibit click here

About HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTGM)

HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. is a commercial-stage company that develops and markets a technology platform to facilitate the routine use of complex molecular profiling. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms, consisting of instrumentation, consumables and software analytics, are used in sample profiling applications, including tumor profiling, molecular diagnostic testing and biomarker development. The Company’s HTG Edge and HTG EdgeSeq platforms automate the molecular profiling of genes and gene activity using its nuclease protection chemistry on a range of biological samples. The Company’s HTG EdgeSeq chemistry, together with its HTG Edge or HTG EdgeSeq instrumentation and software, automates and adapts its nuclease protection chemistry to enable analysis using next generation sequencing (NGS) instrumentation. The HTG EdgeSeq system utilizes substantially the same sample preparation reagents as its original chemistry, but allows for read out on an NGS instrument.