KRAIG BIOCRAFT LABORATORIES, INC. (OTCMKTS:KBLB) Files An 8-K Other Events

On March 19, 2020, Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. (the “Company”) issued a press release regarding the steps it is taking to help reduce the spread of COVID-19, which includes furloughing all non-essential staff until at least April 1, 2020. This decision will primarily impact staff at the Company’s fully owned subsidiary, Prodigy Textiles, in Vietnam and will result in the temporary closing of silk rearing operations at that facility; operations and progress at the Company’s research headquarters in the US will be largely unaffected by this decision.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of spider silks. The Company’s lead product is a genetically engineered spider silk known as Monster Silk. Monster Silk is a composite fiber, which is spun by its line of transgenic silkworms. Monster Silk is composed of a combination of both spider silk proteins and silk from a silkworm. The Company uses genetic engineering technologies to develop fibers for use in target markets, including the textile, specialty fiber and technical textile industries. Specialty fibers are engineered for specific uses that require strength, flexibility, heat resistance and/or chemical resistance. The technical textile industry involves products for both industrial and consumer products, such as filtration fabrics, medical textiles (such as sutures and artificial ligaments), safety and protective clothing, and fabrics used in military and aerospace applications.