ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Files An 8-K Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant

Item 2.03

On March 20, 2020, ADMA Biologics, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), announced that it drew down the full $12.5 million term loan (the “Third Tranche”) from its existing Credit Agreement and Guaranty, dated February 11, 2019, as amended (the “Credit Agreement”), with Perceptive Credit Holdings II, LP, as the Company’s lender and administrative agent (the “Lender”), as evidenced by the Company’s issuance of a promissory note (the “Note”) to the Lender.

As previously disclosed at the time of entry into the Credit Agreement, borrowings under the Credit Agreement bear interest at a rate per annum equal to the sum of 7.5% (the “Applicable Margin”) plus the greater of (i) one-month LIBOR and (ii) 3.5%; provided, however, that upon, and during the continuance of, an Event of Default, the Applicable Margin shall automatically increase by an additional 400 basis points. On the last day of each month during the term of the Credit Facility, the Company will pay accrued interest to the Lender.

The foregoing summary of the Note is not complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the Note, a copy of which is filed as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

