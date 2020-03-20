MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Other Events
Item 8.01
MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Other Events
MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Other Events
On March 20, 2020, Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC (the “General Partner”), the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (the “Partnership”), issued a press release announcing that the board of directors of the General Partner has postponed the previously announced reverse split of the Partnership’s common units and approved a new exchange ratio of one-for-twenty common units. The reverse unit split, which was originally to have taken effect after market close on March 23, 2020, will now take effect after market close on April 9, 2020.
A copy of the press release is attached as Exhibit 99.1 hereto and is incorporated herein by reference.
|
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP Exhibit
About MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP)
Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP is engaged in the ownership, acquisition, exploitation and development of producing oil and natural gas properties in North America, with a focus on enhanced oil recovery (EOR). The Company’s properties are located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions of the United States in over five areas: Southern Oklahoma; Northeastern Oklahoma; parts of Oklahoma, Colorado and Texas within the Hugoton; Texas Gulf Coast, and Texas within the Eastern Shelf of the Permian. The Company operates approximately 100% of its properties, as calculated on a barrel of oil equivalent (Boe) basis, through its affiliate, Mid-Con Energy Operating, LLC (Mid-Con Energy Operating). The Company designs and manages the development, recompletion or work-over for all of the wells it operates and supervises operation and maintenance activities. Mid-Con Energy Operating provides the Company with management, administrative and operational services under a services agreement.
An ad to help with our costs/* */ // AST – IMS - [MarketExclusive_ROS]