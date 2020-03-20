SEC Filings MID-CON ENERGY PARTNERS, LP (NASDAQ:MCEP) Files An 8-K Other Events By ME Staff 8-k -

On March 20, 2020, Mid-Con Energy GP, LLC (the “General Partner”), the general partner of Mid-Con Energy Partners, LP (the “Partnership”), issued a press release announcing that the board of directors of the General Partner has postponed the previously announced reverse split of the Partnership’s common units and approved a new exchange ratio of one-for-twenty common units. The reverse unit split, which was originally to have taken effect after market close on March 23, 2020, will now take effect after market close on April 9, 2020.

