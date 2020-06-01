ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 29, 2020, the Corporation issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors declared a twenty-seven>cent ($0.27) per common share second>quarter cash dividend, payable June 30, 2020>to shareholders of record as of June 26, 2020.
A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.
The information in this Item 8.01 of Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.
Section 9 – Financial Statements and Exhibits
Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits.
(d) Exhibits:

ISABELLA BANK Corp Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 isba_2020q2xdivannxex991.htm EXHIBIT 99.1 Exhibit Exhibit 99.1For Immediate ReleaseIsabella Bank Corporation401 N. Main StreetMt. Pleasant,…
About ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ISBA)

Isabella Bank Corporation is a financial services holding company. The Company’s subsidiary, Isabella Bank, has approximately 30 banking offices located throughout Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm and Saginaw counties. The Company offers a range of banking services to businesses, institutions and individuals. Its lending activities include loans for commercial and agricultural operating and real estate purposes, residential real estate loans and consumer loans. Deposit services offered include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and Internet banking, electronic bill pay services and automated teller machines. The Company also offers full service trust and brokerage services. The Company provides group life, health, accident, disability and other insurance programs, as well as a number of other employee benefit programs.

