ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Files An 8-K Other Events

ISABELLA BANK CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Files An 8-K Other Events

Item 8.01 Other Events.

On May 29, 2020, the Corporation issued a press release announcing that its Board of Directors declared a twenty-seven>cent ($0.27) per common share second>quarter cash dividend, payable June 30, 2020>to shareholders of record as of June 26, 2020.

A copy of the press release is filed as Exhibit 99.1 to this Form 8-K and is incorporated herein by reference.

The information in this Item 8.01 of Form 8-K and Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall not be deemed “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, nor shall it be deemed incorporated by reference in any filing made by the registrant under the Securities Act of 1933, whether made before or after the date hereof, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

