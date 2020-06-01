TEARLAB CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TEAR) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01.

Amendment to Loan Agreement

On May 28, 2020, TearLab Corporation (the “Company” or “TearLab”) entered into a Consent Agreement (the “Consent”) by and among the Company, certain of its subsidiaries and CRG LP and certain of its affiliate funds as lenders (the “Loan Agreement”). The Consent extends the date on which the principal and interest payments are due under the Loan Agreement from May 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 to July 31, 2020. Additionally, as of March 31, 2020 the Company was not in compliance with the minimum revenue covenant under the Loan Agreement and the Consent temporarily extends the waiver of any related default, which had previously been waived until May 31, 2020 until July 31, 2020. Failure by the Company to make the principal and interest payment on or before July 31, 2020 will result in an immediate event of default under the Loan Agreement.

The foregoing description of the Consent is qualified in its entirety by the terms and conditions of the Consent, which is attached hereto as Exhibit 10.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

10.1 Consent



TearLab Corp Exhibit

EX-10.1 2 ex10-1.htm Exhibit 10.1 CONSENT AGREEMENT THIS CONSENT AGREEMENT,…

To view the full exhibit click here

Story continues below

About TEARLAB CORPORATION (NASDAQ:TEAR)

TearLab Corporation is an in-vitro diagnostic company. The Company has commercialized a tear testing platform, the TearLab Osmolarity System, which enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. The Company, through its subsidiary TearLab Research, Inc., develops technologies to enable eye care practitioners to test a range of biomarkers (chemistries, metabolites, genes and proteins) at the point-of-care. Its product, the TearLab Osmolarity System, enables the measurement of tear osmolarity in the doctor’s office. The TearLab Osmolarity System consists of approximately three components: the TearLab disposable, the TearLab Pen, and the TearLab Reader. The TearLab disposable is a single-use microfluidic microchip. The TearLab Pen is a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable. The TearLab Reader is a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab Pen.