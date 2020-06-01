As previously disclosed, American Bio Medica Corporation (the “Company”) relied on the order (the “SEC Order”) issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on March 25, 2020 (Release No. 34-88465) to the SEC’s authority under Section 36 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) granting exemptions from certain provisions of the Exchange Act and the rules thereunder related to the reporting requirements for certain public companies, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions, to delay the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the “Form 10-K”). The Company reported in a Form 12b-25 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“the Commission”) on May 14, 2020 that is expected to file its Form 10-K by today (May 29, 2020).

While the Company is in the final stages of its year-end audit, the Company is not able to file the Form 10-K because the Company requires additional time to compile information and documents, and the Company’s auditors need additional time to verify the information and documents (related to information that must be included in the Form 10-K). The Company is a smaller reporting company that has been impacted by current global conditions. This has put additional strain on the already limited resources of most small public companies. The Company has a long track record of compliance and is doing everything possible to maintain this track record.

The Company expects to file its Form 10-K as soon as practicable once this information and documents are compiled and verified.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This Current Report on Form 8-K contains statements that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements relate to expectations or forecasts for future events, including, without limitation, our future financial or business performance or strategies, results of operations or financial condition. These statements may be preceded by, followed by or include the words “may,” “might,” “should,” “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “continue,” “target” or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to us as of the date they were made and involve a number of risks and uncertainties which may cause them to turn out to be wrong. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any subsequent date, and we do not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties (which are further disclosed in our periodic reports), as well as the possible impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, employees, consultants, service providers, shareholders, investors and creditors, our actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.