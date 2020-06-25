IRIDEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRIX) Files An 8-K Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders

Item 5.07. Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders.

The 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of Iridex Corporation (the “Company”) was held on June 24, 2020, at the Company’s headquarters located at 1212 Terra Bella Avenue, Mountain View, CA 94043. Present at the Annual Meeting in person or by proxy were holders of 10,636,596 shares of the Company’s common stock, constituting a quorum for the transaction of business. The proposals voted upon at the meeting and the vote with respect to each such matter are as set forth below:

Proposal 1: Election of Directors.

*Broker non-votes did not affect the outcome of the election.

Based on the votes set forth above, each director nominee was duly elected to serve until the 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders or until his or her respective successor is duly elected and qualified or until his or her earlier death, resignation or removal.

Proposal 2: To ratify the appointment of BPM LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 2, 2021.

Based on the votes set forth above, the stockholders ratified the appointment of BPM LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending January 2, 2021.

Proposal 3: Advisory Vote on Named Executive Officer Compensation.

The stockholders approved, on an advisory basis, the compensation of the Company’s named executive officers.

About IRIDEX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:IRIX)

IRIDEX Corporation is a provider of therapeutic based laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation used to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The Company operates through ophthalmology segment. Its ophthalmology products consist of laser consoles, delivery devices and consumable instrumentation, including laser probes, and are used in the treatment of serious eye diseases, including the over three causes of irreversible blindness, such as diabetic retinopathy, glaucoma and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). In addition, the Company’s ophthalmology products are often used in vitrectomy procedures (used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears and detachments), which are generally performed in the operating room and require a consumable single use intraocular laser probe (EndoProbe) to deliver light to the back of the eye together with other instrumentation.