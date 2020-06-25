SEC Filings COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

COMMERCIAL VEHICLE GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ:CVGI) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

On June 23, 2020, the Board of Directors of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), declared a dividend distribution of one right (each, a “Right” and together with all other such rights distributed or issued thereto, the “Rights”) for each outstanding share of common stock, par value $0.01, of the Company. The dividend is payable to holders of record as of the close of business on July 5, 2020 (the “Record Date”).

The following is a summary description of the Rights. This summary is intended to provide a general description only and is subject to the detailed terms and conditions of the Rights Agreement, dated as of June 25, 2020, by and between the Company and Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as rights agent (the “Rights Agent”), a copy of which is attached hereto as Exhibit 4.1, which is incorporated herein by reference (the “Rights Agreement”).

Each holder of Common Stock as of the Record Date will receive a dividend of one Right per share of Common Stock. One Right will also be issued together with each share of Common Stock issued by the Company after the Record Date and prior to the Distribution Date (as defined in Section 2 below), and in certain circumstances, after the Distribution Date. New certificates for Common Stock issued after the Record Date will contain a notation incorporating the Rights Agreement by reference.

Until the Distribution Date:

The Rights are not exercisable until the Distribution Date. As of and after the Distribution Date, the Rights will separate from the Common Stock and each Right will become exercisable to purchase one one-thousandth of a share of Series B Junior Participating Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share, of the Company (each whole share, a share of “Preferred Stock”) at a purchase price of $14.50 (such purchase price, as may be adjusted, the “Purchase Price”). This portion of a share of Preferred Stock would give the holder thereof approximately the same dividend, voting, and liquidation rights as would one share of Common Stock. Prior to exercise, the Right does not give its holder any dividend, voting or liquidation rights.

The “Distribution Date” is the earlier of:

person that had beneficial ownership of 10% (15% in the case of a 13G Investor) or more of the outstanding Common Stock on the date the Rights Agreement was executed, by obtaining beneficial ownership of additional shares of Common Stock representing 1.0% of the shares of Common Stock then outstanding) other than as a result of repurchases of Common Stock by the Company or certain inadvertent acquisitions; and

A person will be deemed to “beneficially own” any Common Stock if such person or any affiliated or associated person of such person:

Certain synthetic interests in securities created by derivative positions—whether or not such interests are considered to be ownership of the underlying common stock or are reportable on a Schedule 13D—are treated as beneficial ownership of the number of shares of Common Stock equivalent to the economic exposure created by the derivative position, to the extent actual shares of Common Stock are directly or indirectly held by counterparties to the derivatives contracts. Swaps

dealers unassociated with any control intent or intent to evade the purposes of the rights plan are excepted from such imputed beneficial ownership.

As soon as practicable after the Distribution Date, the Rights Agent will mail rights certificates to holders of record of Common Stock as of the close of business on the Distribution Date and, thereafter, the separate rights certificates alone will evidence the Rights.

The Rights will expire on the earliest of (a) 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 24, 2021, (b) the time at which the Rights are redeemed (as described in Section 6 below), and (c) the time at which the Rights are exchanged in full (as described in Section 7 below) (the earliest of (a), (b) and (c) being herein referred to as the “Expiration Date”).

The following described events are referred to as “Triggering Events.”

(a) Flip-In Event. In the event that a person becomes an Acquiring Person, each holder of a Right will thereafter have the right to receive, upon exercise, Common Stock (or, in certain circumstances, other securities, cash, or other assets of the Company) having a value equal to two times the Purchase Price. Notwithstanding any of the foregoing, following the occurrence of a person becoming an Acquiring Person, all Rights that are, or (under certain circumstances specified in the Rights Agreement) were, beneficially owned by any Acquiring Person (or by certain related parties) will be null and void.

For example, at a purchase price of $14.50 per Right, following the occurrence of a person becoming an Acquiring Person, each Right not owned by the Acquiring Person (or by certain related parties) would entitle its holder to purchase $29.00 worth of Common Stock (or other consideration, as noted above) for $14.50. Assuming that the Common Stock has a per share value of $7.25 at such time, the holder of each valid Right would be entitled to purchase 4 shares of Common Stock for $29.00.

(b) Flip-Over Events. In the event that, at any time after a person has become an Acquiring Person, (i) the Company engages in a merger or other business combination transaction in which the Company is not the continuing or surviving corporation or other entity, (ii) the Company engages in a merger or other business combination transaction in which the Company is the continuing or surviving corporation and the Common Stock of the Company is changed or exchanged, or (iii) 50% or more of the Company’s assets or earning power is sold or transferred, each holder of a Right (except Rights that have previously been voided as set forth above) shall thereafter have the right to receive, upon exercise, common shares of the acquiring company having a value equal to two times the Purchase Price.

At any time prior to the earlier of (a) a person becoming an Acquiring Person and (b) the Expiration Date (as defined in the Rights Agreement), the Board may direct the Company to redeem the Rights in whole, but not in part, at a price of $0.01 per Right (payable in cash, Common Stock, or other consideration deemed appropriate by the Board). Immediately upon the action of the Board directing

the Company to redeem the Rights, the Rights will terminate and the only right of the holders of Rights will be to receive the $0.01 redemption price.

At any time after a person becomes an Acquiring Person but before any person acquires beneficial ownership of 50% or more of the outstanding Common Stock, the Board may direct the Company to exchange the Rights (other than Rights owned by such person or certain related parties, which will have become null and void), in whole or in part, at an exchange ratio of one share of Common Stock per Right (subject to adjustment). The Company may substitute shares of Preferred Stock (or shares of a class or series of the Company’s preferred stock having equivalent rights, preferences, and privileges) for Common Stock at an initial rate of one one-thousandth of a share of Preferred Stock (or of a share of a class or series of the Company’s preferred stock having equivalent rights, preferences, and privileges) per share of Common Stock. Immediately upon the action of the Board directing the Company to exchange the Rights, the Rights will terminate and the only right of the holders of Rights will be to receive the number of shares of Common Stock (or one one-thousandth of a share of Preferred Stock or of a share of a class or series of the Company’s preferred stock having equivalent rights, preferences, and privileges) equal to the number of Rights held by such holder multiplied by the exchange ratio.

The Board may adjust the Purchase Price, the number of shares of Preferred Stock or other securities or assets issuable upon exercise of a Right, and the number of Rights outstanding to prevent dilution that may occur (a) in the event of a stock dividend on, or a subdivision, combination, or reclassification of, the Preferred Stock, (b) in the event of a stock dividend on, or a subdivision or combination of, the Common Stock, (c) if holders of the Preferred Stock are granted certain rights, options, or warrants to subscribe for Preferred Stock or convertible securities at less than the current market price of the Preferred Stock, or (d) upon the distribution to holders of the Preferred Stock of evidences of indebtedness or assets (excluding regular periodic cash dividends) or of subscription rights or warrants (other than those referred to above).

With certain exceptions, no adjustment in the Purchase Price will be required until cumulative adjustments amount to at least 1% of the Purchase Price. No fractional shares of Preferred Stock will be issued (other than fractions that are integral multiples of one one-thousandth of a share of Preferred Stock), and in lieu thereof, an adjustment in cash may be made based on the market price of the Preferred Stock on the last trading date prior to the date of exercise.

Until a Right is exercised, the holder thereof, as such, will have no rights as a stockholder of the Company, including, without limitation, the right to vote or to receive dividends. While the distribution of the Rights will not be taxable to stockholders or to the Company, stockholders may, depending upon the circumstances, recognize taxable income in the event that the Rights become exercisable for Common Stock (or other consideration) of the Company or for common shares of the acquiring company or in the event of the redemption of the Rights as set forth in Section 6 above.

The Company, by action of the Board, may supplement or amend any provision of the Rights Agreement in any respect without the approval of any registered holder of Rights, including, without limitation, in order to (a) cure any ambiguity, (b) correct or supplement any provision contained in the Rights Agreement that may be defective or inconsistent with other provisions of the Rights Agreement, (c) shorten or lengthen any time period under the Rights Agreement, or (d) otherwise change, amend, or supplement any provisions of the Rights Agreement in any manner that the Company deems necessary or desirable; provided, however, that no supplement or amendment made after a person becomes an Acquiring Person shall adversely affect the interests of the registered holders of rights certificates (other than an Acquiring Person or any affiliated or associated person of an Acquiring Person or certain of their transferees) or shall cause the Rights Agreement to become amendable other than in accordance with the amendment provision contained therein. Without limiting the foregoing, the Company may at any time before any person becomes an Acquiring Person amend the Rights Agreements to make provisions of the Rights Agreement inapplicable to a particular transaction by which a person might otherwise become an Acquiring Person or to otherwise alter the terms and conditions of the Rights Agreement as they may apply with respect to any such transaction.

See the description set out under “Item 1.01 – Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement,” which is incorporated by reference into this Item 3.03.

In connection with the adoption of the Rights Agreement described in Item 1.01 above, the Board of Directors approved a Certificate of Designation, Preferences, and Rights of Series B Junior Participating Preferred Stock of the Company (the “Certificate of Designation”). The Certificate of Designation was filed with the Secretary of State of the State of Delaware and became effective on June 25, 2020. The Certificate of Designation is attached hereto as Exhibit 3.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

On June 25, 2020, the Company announced the declaration of the dividend of Rights and issued a press release relating to such declaration, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibit 99.1 and is incorporated herein by reference.

