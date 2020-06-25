Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Files An 8-K Financial Statements and Exhibits

Item 9.01. Financial Statements and Exhibits.

About Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) is principally engaged in the design, development and manufacture of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. The Company operates in three segments: FEI-NY, Gillam-FEI and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment also includes the operations of the Company’s subsidiaries, Frequency Electronics, Inc. Asia (FEI-Asia) and FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc. (FEI-Elcom). It operates through several facilities located across the world, which is used for manufacturing its products and for administrative activities, which includes Long Island, New York; Garden Grove, California; Liege, Belgium; Tianjin, China, and Rockleigh, New Jersey. The Company’s services are employed in commercial, government, command, control, communication, computer, intelligence, security and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and other military electronic systems. Its technology is used for a range of terrestrial and space applications.