INSEEGO CORP. (NASDAQ:INSG) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01

Securities Purchase Agreement

On March 6, 2020, Inseego Corp. (the “Company”) entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) with an accredited investor (the “Investor”) to which, among other things, the Company issued and sold to the Investor, in a private placement transaction, an aggregate of 25,000 shares of the Company’s Series E Fixed-Rate Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, par value $0.001 per share (the “Series E Preferred Stock”), for a purchase price of $1,000 per share of Series E Preferred Stock, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $25.0 million. The Purchase Agreement contains customary representations and warranties of the Company and the Investor. The terms of the Series E Preferred Stock were previously described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K, filed August 13, 2019.

The foregoing description of the Purchase Agreement does not purport to be complete and is qualified in its entirety by reference to the copy of the Purchase Agreement that is filed as an exhibit to this Current Report on Form 8-K.

The representations, warranties and covenants contained in the Purchase Agreement were made only for purposes of such agreement and as of specific dates, were solely for the benefit of the parties to the Purchase Agreement, and may be subject to limitations agreed upon by the contracting parties and are qualified by certain disclosures exchanged by the parties in connection with the execution of the Purchase Agreement. Accordingly, the Purchase Agreement is incorporated herein by reference only to provide investors with information regarding the terms of the Purchase Agreement and not to provide investors with any other factual information regarding the Company or its business, and should be read in conjunction with the disclosures in the Company’s periodic reports and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The information set forth in Item 1.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K is incorporated herein by reference into this Item 3.02 in its entirety. The Series E Preferred Stock was offered and sold to the Investor on March 6, 2020 in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) thereof. The Investor represented that it was an “accredited investor” and was acquiring the securities for investment only and not with a view towards, or for resale in connection with, the public sale or distribution thereof. Accordingly, the securities have not been registered under the Securities Act and they may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act and any applicable state securities laws. Neither this Current Report on Form 8-K nor the exhibits attached hereto is an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy shares of Series E Preferred Stock or any other securities of the Company.