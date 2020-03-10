SEC Filings Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRCH) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement.

As previously reported, on October 17, 2018, we sold to certain investors in a private transaction 16% Series C Unsecured Convertible Promissory Notes with a total principal amount of $6,000,000, with interest and principal due and payable on the notes in one balloon payment at maturity on April 17, 2020 (at maturity a total of $1,500,000 in interest would be due and payable on the notes). On March 9, 2020, each of the noteholders entered into a Conversion Agreement with us and our subsidiary Hudspeth Oil Corporation (“Hudspeth”), under which the noteholders elected to convert the notes, in accordance with their terms, into an aggregate 6% working interest (of all such holders) in certain oil and gas leases in Hudspeth County, Texas, known as our “Orogrande Project.”

The Conversion Agreements also provided additional consideration to the noteholders including a limited carry, a top-off obligation of us and Hudspeth, and warrants to purchase a total of 750,000 restricted shares of our common stock, which warrants will have a term of five years and an exercise price of $0.70 per share. The limited carry provides that for the remainder of the 2020 calendar year, Hudspeth will pay all costs and expenses attributable to the assigned working interests, except where prohibited by law or regulation. The top-off obligation provides that, subject to the terms and conditions of the Conversion Agreements, if (a) we sell our entire working interest in the Orogrande Project, (b) as part of such sale, the holder’s entire working interests are sold, and (c) the gross proceeds received by all the holders in such transaction are equal to less than $9,000,000; then we must pay the holders an amount equal to $9,000,000, (i) less gross proceeds the holders received in the transaction, (ii) less the amount of the carry the holders received under the Conversion Agreements, and (iii) less any gross proceeds the holders received in any farmouts occurring prior to the transaction.

