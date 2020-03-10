ZIX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers

By
ME Staff 8-k
-

ZIX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Files An 8-K Departure of Directors or Certain Officers; Election of Directors; Appointment of Certain Officers; Compensatory Arrangements of Certain Officers
Item 5.02

(d) Election of Directors.

On March 9, 2020, the Board of Directors (the “Board”) of Zix Corporation increased its size from eight to nine members and elected Maryclaire “Marcy” Campbell to fill the newly created directorship. Ms. Campbell was also appointed to the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board. There are no arrangements or understandings between Ms. Campbell and any other person to which Ms. Campbell was selected as a director of the Company. Ms. Campbell will serve on the Board until the 2020 annual meeting of Zix’s shareholders and until her successor is duly elected and qualified. The increase in board size is temporary, and after the annual meeting, the number of directors constituting the Board shall be eight.

In connection with her election to the Board, Ms. Campbell will be entitled to receive an equity award consisting of restricted shares valued at $202,000 and no annual cash compensation. In addition, Zix entered into its standard director and officer indemnification agreement with Ms. Campbell.

Marcy Campbell currently serves as vice president and general manager North America and Australia sales and head of global sales operations for PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). Prior to this role, Marcy held roles as vice president and general manager North America for PayPal, vice president worldwide sales & accounts for Braintree (a PayPal Division), and vice president North American sales & accounts for Braintree. Marcy has led high-performance sales, business development, and marketing organizations for large and small enterprises including Qubole, Engine Yard, Netscape, and IBM. Marcy holds a Bachelors of Arts in History and Communications from the University of Hartford, where she was summa cum laude, and a National Regent Scholar.

On March 10, 2020, Zix issued a press release announcing the election of Marcy Campbell to its Board. A copy of this press release is furnished herewith as Exhibit 99.1.

The information furnished under Item 7.01 of this Current Report on Form 8-K shall be deemed “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the “Exchange Act”), or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act or the Exchange Act, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

(d)     Exhibits.

Exhibit   
No    Description
99.1    Zix Corporation Press Release, dated March 10, 2020, titled “Zix Corporation Adds Marcy Campbell to the Board of Directors”.

Exhibit 99.1 attached hereto shall be deemed “furnished” and not “filed” for purposes of Section 18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or otherwise subject to the liabilities of that Section, and shall not be incorporated by reference in any filing under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, except as shall be expressly set forth by specific reference in such filing.

Story continues below


ZIX CORP Exhibit
EX-99.1 2 d900611dex991.htm EX-99.1 EX-99.1 Exhibit 99.1 Press Release | For Distribution     Zix Corporation Adds Marcy Campbell to Board of Directors DALLAS — March 10,…
To view the full exhibit click here

About ZIX CORPORATION (NASDAQ:ZIXI)

Zix Corporation (ZixCorp) offers e-mail encryption, data loss prevention and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) security to meet business data protection and compliance needs. The Company operates in the segment of e-mail encryption and security solutions. The Company’s Zix Email Encryption enables the secure exchange of e-mails that include sensitive information through a secure messaging service. The Company also offers ZixDirectory, which is an e-mail encryption community designed to share identities of its members; Best Method of Delivery, which is designed to deliver e-mail according to the sender’s encryption policy, and ZixGateway, which is an enterprise gateway that automatically decrypts the message. The Company also offers ZixDLP, which is an e-mail-specific data loss prevention (DLP) solution. The Company’s ZixOne is a mobile e-mail application that solves the information technology (IT) challenge created by the BYOD trend in the workplace.

An ad to help with our costs

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR