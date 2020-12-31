SEC Filings IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement By ME Staff 8-k -

IMAGEWARE SYSTEMS, INC. (OTCMKTS:IWSY) Files An 8-K Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

Item 1.01 Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement

See Item 3.02 below.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities.

On December 23, 2020 (“Closing”), ImageWare Systems, Inc., a Delaware corporation (the “Company”), completed a subsequent closing (the “Subsequent Closing”) of the sale of its Series D Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series D Financing”), par value $0.01 (“Series D Preferred”), initially consummated on November 12, 2020, as more particularly described in the Company’s Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on September 30, 2020 (the “September 8-K”), and November 18, 2020 (the “November 8-K”). The Company sold an additional 500 shares of Series D Preferred to certain accredited investors at a purchase price of $1,000 per share in the Subsequent Closing, resulting in additional gross proceeds to the Company of $500,000. The Company expects to use these additional proceeds for general working capital purposes.

Investors who participated in the Subsequent Closing entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement with the Company in substantially the same form as attached as Exhibit 10.1 to the September 8-K.

The shares of Series D Preferred were offered and sold in a transaction exempt from registration under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), in reliance on Section 4(a)(2) thereof and Rule 506 D of Regulation D thereunder. Each investor represented that it was an “accredited investor” as defined in Regulation D.

For additional information regarding the Series D Financing, and a description of the Series D Preferred, see the Company’s September Report and November Report filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. See also Item 5.03 of this Current Report on Form 8-K.

Item 5.03 Amendments to Articles of Incorporation or Bylaws; Change in Fiscal Year.

Amendment to Series D Convertible Preferred Stock

On December 23, 2020, the Company filed the Amended and Restated Certificate of Designations, Preferences, and Rights of Series D Convertible Preferred Stock (the “Series D Certificate”). The amendments to the Series D Certificate, among other things, increased the authorized shares of Series D Preferred from 26,000 to 28,500. The Series D Certificate is qualified in its entirety by the full text of the Series D Certificate, a copy of which is attached to this Current Report on Form 8-K as Exhibits 3.1, and is incorporated by reference herein.

Item 9.01 Financial Statements and Exhibits

(d) Exhibits

