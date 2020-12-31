APPLIED MINERALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Files An 8-K Regulation FD Disclosure

ITEM 7.01 Regulation FD Disclosure

An investor presentation to be made at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders on December 30, 2020 is attached as Exhibit 99.1.

ITEM 9.01 Financial Statement and Exhibits

Exhibit 99.1 Investor Presentation



Applied Minerals, Inc. Exhibit

About APPLIED MINERALS, INC. (OTCMKTS:AMNL)

Applied Minerals, Inc. (Applied Minerals) is an exploration-stage company. The Company owns the Dragon Mine, from which it extracts, processes and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide for sale to a range of end markets. The Company is engaged in the research and development, and works collaboratively with customers to engineer its halloysite clay and iron oxide products. Halloysite, marketed by Applied Minerals under the DRAGONITE trade name, is aluminosilicate clay with a hollow tubular morphology. DRAGONITE utilizes halloysite’s shape, high surface area and reactivity to add functionality to applications, such as plastic composites, flame retardant additives, paints and coatings, catalysts and environmental remediation media. The Company’s Dragon Mine is an approximately 270-acre property located in central Utah, over 70 miles southwest of Salt Lake City, Utah. There are two areas of the Dragon Mine minesite, which include the Dragon Pit area and the Western Area.